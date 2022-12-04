Woodway Town Council to meet Dec. 5

The Woodway Town Council will have its final meeting of 2o22 starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Items of interest include:
- 2022 budget amendment
- Reappointment of Woodway Planning Commissioners Lisa Marquart and John Rettenmier
- Comprehensive Plan Update – direction to the planning commission regarding affordable housing
There will be two opportunities for public comments.
This will be a hybrid meeting with remote access provided via Microsoft Teams. You can view the meeting agenda and packet here.
