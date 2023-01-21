Art Gallery’s winter exhibit features the work of three Edmonds College instructors

The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s winter exhibition Conversations showcases the work of three Edmonds College instructors. The art exhibition will be displayed until March 20 at Lynnwood Hall.

The exhibition features the photography of Michael Wewer, the drawings of Ayad Almissouri and the mixed media (sculptures and paintings) of Timothy Cross. The exhibit showcases three distinct voices, with each artist’s work standing on its own while also speaking in conversation with each other. The artists hope to impart to their audience that “while our differences make us stronger, our similarities create shared experiences that help to create rich learning environments at Edmonds College and beyond.”

Wewer has taught photography at Edmonds College for two decades. He is a passionate conservationist and focuses much of his work on the wilderness. His favorite subjects come from all directions, from as far south as Mono Lake and the Sierra Nevada Range in California, to the east and the Grand Tetons of Wyoming and the Sawtooth Range in Idaho, west to the rainforests of the Olympic Peninsula, and as far north as Vancouver Island. Learn more at www.michaeljwewer.com/about.

As a Kurdish artist living in the U.S., Almissouri has experienced the cultural complexities of two distinct worlds. In his work, he has explored his psychological pain and conflict associated with his past, paving the road to freedom of expression. He says his work “takes root in my own personal emotional distress and psychological trauma that still lies in his subconscious, where thoughts and memories are often repressed or sublimated.” Learn more at www.ayadalmissouri.com.

Cross is a Seattle-based artist working in drawing, painting, and sculpture. He has been an instructor at Edmonds College for over a decade, where he works with students to encourage their creative growth. He describes teaching as a “stimulating and complementary relationship in that it brings fresh conversation and ideas to a flourishing studio practice.” Learn more at www.timothycross.org.

The Conversations exhibition is on display through March 20 on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The gallery is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays, and 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. A reception celebrating the exhibition will be held at the gallery from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. For more information, visit edmonds.edu/gallery.