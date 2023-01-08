Attic fire at Edmonds home causes $250K damage

No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Edmonds.

The resident told firefighters he was awake when smoke alarms sounded around 5 a.m. at the one-story house in the 8300 block of 218th Street Southwest. He told 911 dispatchers he could smell smoke and hear crackling sounds coming from the attic but did not see any flames

When South County Fire crews arrived, the resident was outside and smoke was coming from the eaves and roof vents. Firefighters contained the fire to the attic. Damage is estimated at more than $250,000.

Red Cross and Support 7 responded to assist the displaced resident. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half. To make sure your smoke alarms are in working order: