Attic fire at Edmonds home causes $250K damage

No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Edmonds.
The resident told firefighters he was awake when smoke alarms sounded around 5 a.m. at the one-story house in the 8300 block of 218th Street Southwest. He told 911 dispatchers he could smell smoke and hear crackling sounds coming from the attic but did not see any flames
When South County Fire crews arrived, the resident was outside and smoke was coming from the eaves and roof vents. Firefighters contained the fire to the attic. Damage is estimated at more than $250,000.
Red Cross and Support 7 responded to assist the displaced resident. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half. To make sure your smoke alarms are in working order:
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
- Batteries in smoke alarms with replaceable batteries should be replaced at least once a year or if the alarm chirps.
- Smoke alarms with non-replaceable (long-life) batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm immediately.
- Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.
- Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of the home.
