Black History Month edition of Black in Edmonds set for Feb. 5

Edmonds resident and business owner Alicia Crank is hosting a special Black History Month edition of her Black In Edmonds listening session on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 3-4 p.m. via Zoom.
Familiar faces and first-time guests “will discuss their work in the Edmonds community and across the region,” Crank said. “We will also discuss current events as well as how each of us are working to promote positive changes across mental health, consumerism, civic engagement, sports and music.
Panelists include:
Alicia Crank
Executive director, Seattle CityClub
Edmonds resident and founder, Edmonds International Women’s Day and Crank’d Up Consulting
Dedie Davis
Event planner and community volunteer
Jesse Jones
Consumer investigations reporter at KIRO 7
Richard Taylor
Mental health expert, speaker, author
Darnesha Weary
Business owner, Black Coffee Northwest, DEI expert
DJ Trunks
DJ at the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm, Seattle SeaWolves
Register via Zoom: tinyurl.com/BIEFeb2023
