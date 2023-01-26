Cascadia Art Museum presents ‘The Life and Inspirations of George Tsutakawa’ Feb. 4

Mayumi Tsutakawa will speak about her father, artist George Tsutakawa, at Cascadia Art Museum Saturday, Feb. 4.

“The Life and Inspirations of George Tsutakawa” will begin at 10 a.m. Mayumi Tsutakawa will speak about her late father, his life in Seattle and Japan, and his training and inspirations for an extensive career as a Pacific Northwest artist. Following the lecture, Mayumi and Cascadia Art Museum Curator David Martin will sign copies of George Tsutakawa: Early Works on Paper.

Mayumi Tsutakawa is a writer who often speaks on the history and art of Japanese Americans. She has edited several multicultural anthologies including The Forbidden Stitch: Asian American Women’s Literary Anthology.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/lectures. The museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds.