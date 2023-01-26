City of Edmonds Youth Commission invites teens to Feb. 13 forum

The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is looking for Edmonds teens ages 13-19 to attend a youth forum Monday, Feb. 13 from 4-5 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Possible topics to discuss are diversity, domestic violence, youth opportunities (programs, clubs, jobs, volunteering), LGBTQ+, environmental concerns and mental health. Free pizza, snacks and drinks will be provided.

The youth commission has also created a short survey to understand what three main topics youth are most interested in discussing during the forum. If you know a youth or teen member who lives within the Edmonds city limits, the city asks that you encourage them to fill out the survey and attend the forum. Those who complete the survey will be eligible for a local business gift card. The survey is open until Feb. 6, 2023 and can be found here or on the Youth Commission webpage.

The commission’s mission is to protect, preserve and enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth by advising the Edmonds City Council and the public on issues relating to youth policies, programs and opportunities. The commission meets on second and fourth Wednesdays, from 6-7:30 p.m., September through June. Meetings are held in person at the Frances Anderson Center at 700 Main St.