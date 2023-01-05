Commentary: Create a future for youth through Edmonds Boys & Girls Club building campaign

On 310 6th Ave. N. stands a 100-year-old brick-red building. Since the Edmonds Boys & Girls Club opened in 1968, it’s been a place of belonging, adventures, and academic support for over 80,000 youths. Within its walls, kids have thrived with newfound confidence, skills, and friendships. Heavily worn gym floors have experienced the thunder of aspiring athletes dribbling across the court and going for the win. Supporting all the activities has taken its toll on the outdated building and updates are outpaced by the increasing need for space.

Imagine this, a leading-edge building with new amenities like a computer lab, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) Center, and more than doubling the current space to 12,000 square feet and integrated with the landscape of the redeveloped Civic Center Playfield. The Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County (directed by Bill Tsoukalas) alongside local business leaders (Mike Echelbarger, Doug Dewar, Adam Cobb, Jim Morino, and Mark McNaughton) are spearheading a campaign to raise the needed $6 million to finalize this reality. Nearly $1 million has already been raised through private donations.

More than ever, the importance of community has been felt by all of us, and this is a chance to get involved in creating something for the future of our neighborhood. You are already part of it with your attention in reading this article. Thank you. With every share on social media, every conversation about the project, and every gift of any amount, you will be empowering the youth of the future.

Our collective momentum can get this leading-edge building closer to breaking ground.

Let’s do this for them. Visit EdmondsBoysandGirlsClub.com or contact:

Joanne Neuman: jojoneu@gmail.com

Bill Tsouklous: btsoukalas@bgcsc.org

— Submitted by Adam Cobb on behalf of the Edmonds Boys & Girls Club Fundraising Committee