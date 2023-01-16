Community invited to Mountlake Terrace HS jazz concert Jan. 19

Mountlake Terrace High School is hosting its first jazz concert of 2023 this Thursday, Jan. 19, with performances from MTHS Jazz Ensembles 1 and 2.
The free concert starts at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find more information here.
