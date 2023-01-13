Community Transit operating on regular schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All Community Transit service, including the Zip Alderwood Shuttle, will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 16.

Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County are also on a regular schedule

Community Transit’s Customer Care is open regular hours:

Call center: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. RideStore: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org/schedules.