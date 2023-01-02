Contreras-Lewis joins the My Neighborhood News Network

We’re proud to introduce a new reporter and photographer to the My Neighborhood News Network team: Jasmine Contreras-Lewis.
While she grew up in Mesa, Arizona, Contreras-Lewis has lived in Edmonds for five years. She graduated from Shoreline Community College, where she wrote for and managed the student newspaper, The Ebbtide.
Contreras-Lewis loves the arts and frequently paints. She enjoys gardening and “solving the little mysteries that pop up in everyday life.”
Hello and welcome Jasmine Conteras-Lewis.
