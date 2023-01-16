Council Jan. 17 to hold public hearing on Hwy 99 design review process, discuss board and commission selection

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 17 on an emergency interim ordinance creating a design review process through the city’s Architectural Design Board (ADB) for certain projects zoned general commercial (CG) as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan.

The emergency ordinance also requires that the portion of buildings above 25 feet tall step back no less than 10 feet from the required setback adjacent to — or directly across the street from — a single-family residential zone. Buildings more than 55 feet in height would be required to step back no less than 20 feet. The project developer could ask the ADB to waive the stepbacks if the applicant believed they weren’t necessary.

The council approved the emergency interim ordinance during a special Dec. 10 meeting to address concerns voiced by residents of Edmonds’ Gateway neighborhood — located just west of Highway 99 — related to a planned 261-unit apartment building there.

The council will also review a work plan prepared by the council’s City Attorney Assessment Subcommittee and a draft ordinance for amending Edmonds City Code regarding the selection of city board and commission members. (See a related story here.)

In addition, the council will discuss planning for its day-long 2023 retreat, set for Friday, Jan. 27 in the Brackett Room of city hall.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet at 6 p.m. for an executive session on pending or potential litigation, and will also interview a nominee for the Edmonds Arts Commission.

Both meetings will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Those wishing to join the meeting virtually can click on this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or access by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.