Council Jan. 24 set to decide whether to continue Hwy 99-area ordinance, confirm planning board nominees

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to consider during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 business meeting whether to continue its emergency interim ordinance creating a design review process through the city’s Architectural Design Board for certain projects zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan.

The council held a public hearing on the ordinance last week but did not adopt findings of fact that either justify continuing the ordinance or repealing it. Assuming the council votes to continue it, staff will work with the Edmonds Planning Board to fine-tune a permanent ordinance that can be brought back to the council for consideration.

The measure — approved during a special Dec. 10 council meeting — was aimed at addressing concerns voiced by residents of Edmonds’ Gateway neighborhood, just west of Highway 99, regarding the planned 261-unit Terrace Place apartment building there.

In addition to requiring a design review process through the city’s Architectural Design Board (ADB) for certain projects zoned general commercial (CG) as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan, the emergency ordinance also mandates that the portion of buildings above 25 feet tall step back no less than 10 feet from the required setback adjacent to — or directly across the street from — a single-family residential zone. Buildings more than 55 feet in height would be required to step back no less than 20 feet. The project developer could ask the ADB to waive the stepbacks if the applicant believed they weren’t necessary.

Also on the council agenda for Tuesday night is a discussion of qualifications for the Edmonds Planning Board, along with council consideration of four applicants that Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson has nominated to fill open seats: Lauren Golembiewski, Susanna Martini, Nick Maxwell and Jeremy Mitchell.

Last week, the council had discussed a proposed ordinance from Council President Neil Tibbott that would revise the way board and commission member vacancies in the city are filled.The issue was triggered, Tibbott said, after reviewing the process by which the mayor and administration selected and nominated the four planning board candidates. (See related story here.)

However, as councilmembers began working their way through the various elements of the proposal, questions were raised about who would administer the new process, and Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson expressed concerns that city staff had not been involved in the discussion. That led the council to pass a motion to table the issue and directing Tibbott to meet with Nelson and city staff — then come back with more details for further consideration.

The Jan. 24 business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. You can join the meeting virtually by clicking on https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or you can comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Prior to the Tuesday business meeting, the council will meet at 6 p.m. in executive session — closed to the public — to discuss pending or potential litigation.