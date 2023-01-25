Council OKs Edmonds Planning Board nominees, continues emergency Hwy 99-area ordinance

The Edmonds City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to continue the emergency interim ordinance creating a design review process through the city’s Architectural Design Board for certain projects zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan.

The council also approved — after some discussion — Mayor Mike Nelson’s four appointees to the Edmonds Planning Board.

The council held a public hearing on the emergency ordinance last week but did not adopt findings of fact to either justify continuing the ordinance or repealing it. With the vote to adopt findings of fact Tuesday night, staff will work with the planning board to fine-tune a permanent ordinance that can be brought back to the council for consideration.

The interim ordinance — approved during a special Dec. 10 council meeting — was aimed at addressing concerns voiced by residents of Edmonds’ Gateway neighborhood, just west of Highway 99, regarding the planned 261-unit Terrace Place apartment building there.

The ordinance requires a design review process through the city’s Architectural Design Board (ADB) for certain projects zoned general commercial (CG) as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan. It also mandates that the portion of buildings above 25 feet tall step back no less than 10 feet from the required setback adjacent to — or directly across the street from — a single-family residential zone. Buildings more than 55 feet in height would be required to step back no less than 20 feet. The project developer could ask the ADB to waive the stepbacks if the applicant believed they weren’t necessary.

Councilmember Susan Paine said that while she would be voting to continue the ordinance, she believes the city council is relying far too much on emergency ordinances to address land-use questions and it has affected the city’s reputation. The result, she said, is that delayed development projects may move elsewhere.

Edmonds, she said, needs “to be a welcoming community…for our multifamily projects. We need to find a path to allow multifamily housing to come to Edmonds in all shapes and forms.”

Prior to the vote on planning board appointments, Council President Neil Tibbott delivered a presentation focused on board qualifications, and also provided a summary of discussions with three former planning board chairs as well as the current chair. Tibbott said that the final question he asked was whether the board “is a good place to learn the ropes of city government or is it a place to bring your understanding of city planning? And to a person, they said it’s a place where people bring their proven experience.”

During last week’s meeting, Tibbott had proposed an ordinance aimed at revising the way that city board and commission member vacancies are filled. The issue was triggered, Tibbott said, after reviewing the process by which the mayor and administration selected and nominated the four planning board candidates. However, after concerns were raised about the administrative process and budget for such revisions, the council voted last week to table the matter.

On Tuesday night, Tibbott and other councilmembers spoke to the process that Mayor Nelson followed in selecting his appointees.

As we reported earlier, the city did not post notices seeking three full planning board members — only one alternate member. The alternate does not take an active part and vote in meetings unless a full board member cannot attend.

The mayor’s appointment process, Tibbott said, “lacked due diligence.” The council was never notified, he said, “that other positions besides the alternate were being considered. The public wasn’t given an opportunity to apply for those open positions, and that lack of due diligence resulted in a smaller pool of applicants than would usually be considered.” Tibbott added that the planning board usually draws two to three applicants per open position. A total of five applicants applied for the one alternate position.

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis noted that the council is in “a perplexing situation,” adding she knew of at least one resident who wanted to apply for the board but didn’t because the only open position was for an alternate. “If we go back to square one, what if the mayor chooses the same four people and look at how much time we’ve wasted,” she said.

“We’re in a bind,” added Councilmember Teitzel, “because we have very important work to do this year as a city and certainly as a planning board and council, and the longer we wait to fill these positions the harder it’s going to be to get that work done.” Teitzel said he had been contacted by “three highly qualified individuals” who would make excellent planning board members. Yet those people did not apply because they saw the job advertised as the alternate, a non-voting position.

Teitzel said he was also concerned that a top requirement for planning board members was to represent various geographical areas of the city. However, the applicants’ places of residence were redacted from the applications that councilmembers received, he added.

Councilmember Vivian Olson said she was hoping to find in the nominees “a deep knowledge of Edmonds and municipal governments in general,” as well as “knowledge of what the planning board and council are doing in the current day — that they are kind of up to speed.”

While Olson said she didn’t believe there was any “ill intent” in how the mayor selected his appointees, the process “wasn’t open and transparent, it did deny people who would have considered only a full voting position the opportunity to apply for any of the three of them because they didn’t know they existed.”

Councilmember Paine said she wouldn’t make any changes to the process that was followed, noting that the applicants all have diverse occupations and experiences. Councilmember Will Chen said that while there is room for improvement when it comes to planning board recruitment, it was time to vote on the four appointments. Councilmember Jenna Nand added that “while there are things on the backend we probably want to change,” she stressed how much the council appreciates the willingness of the planning board candidates to volunteer for the appointments.

That appreciation for the volunteers was echoed by all councilmembers on the dais. Tibbott said it was his hope that if some candidates didn’t make it through the confirmation process, “it should not reflect poorly on their character or their commitment to the city. We appreciate they want to be considered for such a high-level position in the city.”

In the end, the council voted unanimously to confirm two of the candidates — architect Jeremy Mitchell and environmental remediation company owner Lauren Golembiewski. The other two — home ownership counselor Susanna Martini and research pyschologist and data statistician Nick Maxwell — were confirmed by a 4-3 vote, with Councilmembers Buckshnis, Chen, Nand and Paine supporting and Tibbott, Teitzel and Olson voting no.

In other business Tuesday, the council also heard a presentation from Snohomish County Solid Waste Operations Manager Jon Greninger regarding the county’s comprehensive solid waste plan. Greninger noted that the plan still needs to be approved by the Snohomish County Council and also must be reviewed by the state Department of Ecology. It includes technical memorandums that cover, among other items, planning for climate change and sustainability, waste prevention, recycling and waste collection.

What residents will see related to the plan, Greninger said, is an increased emphasis on avoiding recycling contamination by ensuring recyclables are empty, clean and dry. There was also a discussion about a new state law requiring diversion of organic materials away from landfill disposal and what that means for Edmonds. The state Department of Ecology is working on guidance for implementing that law, but Greninger said he thinks that focusing on education and outreach related to composting would be an important first step for the city and its waste haulers.

