Council OKs updated emergency management plan, recognizes Korean American Day, thanks Vivian Olson

Making sure the City of Edmonds has a updated plan in place to respond to a range of disasters — from tsunamis to earthquakes to oil spills — was the main focus of the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night, as councilmembers discussed and passed the Edmonds Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

The council also heard a proclamation from Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson commemorating Jan. 13 as Korean American Day, “celebrating the contributions of Korean Americans to our nation, region, city and the surrounding community, reaffirming our commitment to advance racial equity and representation of Korean Americans.”

Jan. 13, 1903 recognizes the the date that Korean immigrants arrived in Hawaii, initiating the first large wave of Korean immigration to the U.S. Washington state has the sixth highest concentration of Korean Americans in the U.S.

Among those on hand to thank the mayor for his proclamation were Julie Kang, president of the Korean American Day Celebration Foundation, and Joomi Kim, executive director of the Korean Community Service Center.

Then, the council passed a resolution thanking Councilmember Vivian Olson for her year of service as council president in 2022, citing her ability to preside “over numerous council deliberations and decisions with poise, confidence and optimism.” Olson also adapted council meetings to a hybrid style of in-person and virtual meetings and managed the process of appointing two council vacancies in the same year, the resolution noted.

City of Edmonds Safety and Disaster Coordinator Chuck Wallace shared the city’s updated emergency management plan update with councilmembers, explaining the plan is aimed at ensuring that the city has the training and resources in place to respond to a disaster. When an emergency strikes, the city can’t assume it will be able to rely on other jurisdictions to assist right away, and in fact in many cases it will be citizens helping each other during times of crisis, Wallace said.

The plan includes 10 emergency and disaster response plans, ranging from evacuation and movement, to damage assessment, to debris management, to disaster recovery. Of those 10 plans, four are new: continuity of operations, tsunami, oil spill disaster and pandemic response.

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked Wallace if it’s possible for the city to use these plans to conduct emergency drills involving Edmonds residents, noting that during recent snowstorms in Buffalo, New York, “it was really neighbors having to rescue neighbors.” Wallace replied that the state requires one drill a year but he would like to hold such drills quarterly. He is working to develop community response teams in Edmonds condominium units, and he also pointed to the annual Great Shakeout exercise as an opportunity for residents to discuss disaster preparedness.

“We will be drilling this year for sure,” Wallace said.

Answering a question from Councilmember Will Chen about ensuring that volunteers represent the diversity of the city, including those who speak a variety of languages, Wallace said that relationships are key to making sure an emergency plan works, and that includes developing connections with community members from many demographics.

The council approved the plan by a 6-0 vote. Councilmember Diane Buckshnis abstained, stating she didn’t feel she had enough information. After that, the council discussed related city code changes to ensure the code is consistent with adopted Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan — and voted to direct the city attorney to prepare an ordinance related to those changes.

Finally, the council voted unanimously to form a new city attorney assessment subcommittee, with Councilmembers Dave Teitzel, Susan Paine and Nand as members. According to the proposal submitted by Teitzel, the group’s mission will be collect key information that will help the council assess the city’s options for obtaining long-term city attorney services.

The council Dec. 6 approved a one-year contract with Lighthouse Law Group, which has been providing Edmonds with city attorney services under contract. The Lighthouse contract was set to expire at the end of December and a separate council work group comprised of Teitzel, Paine and Chen researched options for a one-year extension through 2023. With that one-year contract in place, the council can examine whether to renew a longer-term Lighthouse contract or seek out other options, including other law firms and the possibility of hiring an in-house attorney.

Teitzel said the new assessment subcommittee’s mission will be different than that of the prior work group. Tasks will include conducting a survey with internal city stakeholders about the quality of Lighthouse’s services, collecting pro/con information about contracted vs. n-house city attorney services, providing city attorney comparator information from cities of similar size to Edmonds and manage the RFP (request for proposal) process to solicit proposals from other municipal law firms. The subcommittee’s role will be to provide information for the council to make an informed decision.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council met at 6 p.m. to interview Mayor Mike Nelson’s nominees for the Edmonds Planning Board.

Nelson has submitted four names for planning board appointment. Three of them — home ownership counselor Susanna Martini, architect Jeremy Mitchell and construction company executive Lauren Golembiewski — had applied for appointment to recent city council vacancies that ultimately were filled by Teitzel and Nand. The fourth nominee — Nick Maxwell — is a research psychologist who has worked as a data statistician. The four would fill vacancies left by the recent resignations of planning board members Alicia Crank and Matt Cheung — as well as the seats of two board members whom the mayor chose not to reappoint — Planning Board Chair Roger Pence and former Board Chair Mike Rosen. (Rosen is running for mayor; Nelson has not yet stated whether he is seeking reelection.)

While it is customary for the city council to immediately confirm board and commission nominees after councilmembers have interviewed them, Council President Tibbott said the council was delaying the confirmations and would notify the applicants later of their status. “The council is very interested in getting all of the applications that were pertaining to the open position and we’re also looking into how it was advertised,” Tibbott said.

During his mayor’s comments at the end of Tuesday night’s business meeting, Nelson expressed excitement about his four applicants for the planning board, adding “I hope they are confirmed forthwith. They are volunteers eager to serve on a voluntary board and are ready and waiting.”

— By Teresa Wippel