David Levitan hired as new city planning manager

Edmonds resident David Levitan is the City of Edmonds’ new senior planning manager,

Levitan has nearly 20 years of planning experience in Washington, Oregon and California, most recently as the planning manager for the City of Lake Stevens, where he supervised the planning division and oversaw the city’s long-range planning work program.

After starting his career as an environmental and planning consultant in California, he and his wife moved to the Seattle area and purchased their home in north Edmonds. As a planner for the City of Shoreline, Levitan led a comprehensive community visioning process and worked on projects such as the Town Center Subarea Plan and Point Wells.

After a short stint at Snohomish County managing complex land use applications, he moved with his family to the Portland area for his wife’s job as a collegiate rowing coach. He worked as a long-range planner for the Portland suburbs of Beaverton and Milwaukie, including leading the three-year process to completely update the City of Milwaukie’s Community Vision and Comprehensive Plan. He has a bachelor of arts in environmental science from UC Berkeley and is an AICP-certified planner.

Levitan, his wife and their two daughters moved back to Edmonds in June 2020.