Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related

Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related.

Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they arrived for work at site. Police were called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, he said.

“This incident is not a workplace accident and the decedent is not an employee,” police said via Twitter. “There is no threat to the community.”

Roads were closed near the area during the investigation.

The identity of the person as well as cause and manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The construction site will be the future home of Anthology Senior Living, with the opening planned for late 2023.