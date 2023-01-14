Debate sparks new rules for choosing City of Edmonds board and commission members

When things hit the fan in Edmonds, the blowback can be intense. Four vacant positions on a city volunteer board have sparked a sharp debate between the Edmonds City Council and Mayor Mike Nelson. The debate has now led to proposed new rules about how vacancies will be filled and how the public is notified about opportunities to serve.

The proposal comes as the mayor tells My Edmonds News that the city council “is playing games” by delaying a vote to confirm his four nominations for the Edmonds Planning Board. “I just don’t understand that,” Nelson said. “Why is there nobody voting — because they don’t like this mayor? I don’t know, they’re not voting, they should, they could.”

Council President Neil Tibbott responded, “We’re not playing games at all, we’re responding to the (volunteer) selection process,” which Tibbott and several other councilmembers think is flawed. At the Jan. 17 council meeting, Tibbott will introduce a new ordinance to revise the way all board and all commission member vacancies in the city are filled. And we have learned that city boards and commissions don’t all follow one set of guidelines.

It is not the candidates for the planning board vacancies that triggered the debate, said Tibbott — it’s the process by which the mayor and administration selected and nominated those candidates.

Three of the candidates — home ownership counselor Susanna Martini, architect Jeremy Mitchell and environmental remediation company owner Lauren Golembiewski — had applied for appointment to recent city council vacancies that ultimately were filled by Teitzel and Nand. Those three then submitted applications for the planning board. The fourth candidate— Nick Maxwell — is a research psychologist who has worked as a data statistician.

The council routinely confirms a mayor’s nominations quickly. But, after the council interviewed the candidates during a special meeting Jan. 3, Tibbott told those attending that “we are not making any confirmations tonight; we are looking at the process and how we received those (applications), and we’ll be reviewing that.”

That outraged the mayor. “They interviewed them and then didn’t want to put them on the agenda even though these are people they’re already familiar with,” Nelson said. Three of the candidates, Nelson argued, applied for the city council.

“I mean are you serious?” Nelson continued. “How is it they didn’t know (them): they’re (the council) is playing games, they’re playing games and they’re using you — (My Edmonds News) — to play this game.”

Some councilmembers said they are not satisfied with the selection process — that the city did not post notices seeking three fulll planning board members — only one alternate member. The alternate does not take an active part and vote in meetings unless a full board member cannot attend. Those councilmembers said they want more information on the candidates, and Tibbott is bringing the issue to the council’s next business meeting, Jan. 17.

In October, even though there were already two vacancies on the board, the City of Edmonds posted a public notice for candidates for the alternate. When they didn’t get enough candidates, the city extended the application deadline into November; in the end, only five people applied for that alternate position. Two additional vacancies came in December, when the mayor chose not to reappoint Planning Board Chair Roger Pence and Boardmember Mike Rosen, who is also a candidate for mayor. Suddenly, the planning board had four empty seats, and had to cancel at least two meetings because they did not have enough members for a quorum.

The city never posted a notice for volunteers for the full voting board positions. The mayor said he chose his nominees from the original “alternate” pool. “I took the applicants of those people that applied for the alternate position,” Nelson said. “I had all the applicants that I used to fill the planning board positions.”

Former Board Chair Pence believes many more people would have applied had they known of the full board member openings. “I’m absolutely confident there are people out there who would want to serve in one of the voting positions and those people never had a chance to apply.”

Councilmember Vivian Olson, last year’s council president, said she also asked the administration twice for resumes, but added “that none were provided” before councilmembers’ interviews with candidates. The mayor said councilmembers were provided with application information in their agenda packets; “they said they needed more time, more time for what?” he asked.

In the case of two of the nominees, the council received a one-page application form, with limited information. The resumes of the three past council hopefuls were not provided in the agenda packet.

Olson told My Edmonds News that “you aren’t expecting to get the same pool of candidates (the three who had applied to be councilmembers last year).” She added that the process “felt funny to us.”

When asked if the council could confirm these candidates without additional information, Council President Tibbott said, “It’s difficult. We will never have all the information, but we do expect to have enough to make a decision with confidence.”

However, Councilmember Susan Paine thinks “if we’re holding up the process because it was not advertised fully… that’s the very thinnest nail to hang a hat on.” The council could, she added, “have voted and then started the process over again, if we were not happy.”

Paine said, “It is astounding to me that we’re treating a group of volunteers like this.” She has no issue with the nomination and confirmation process and “I don’t see any trouble with the people who are here and what the mayor is suggesting.”

“We’ve had really superb people on the planning board to make recommendations to us,” added Paine. And, of the four candidates, she points out there’s an architect (Mitchell), a construction firm owner (Golembiewski), an advocate for those with disabilities (Martini) and a data scientist (Maxwell) – “how great is that?” she added.

The most important board in the city

The Edmonds Planning Board does not make laws, does not create rules, does not impose ordinances. It is composed of eight citizen volunteers — seven full members and the one alternate. Working with planning staff, they make recommendations to the staff, mayor and the city council. Councilmembers and former and current board members say the planning board has been the most important board in the city.

By city code, the planning board is charged with advising the mayor and city council on all amendments to the Comprehensive Plan — the city’s master growth strategy. That includes reviewing all elements of that plan, reporting on the need for plan changes, and reviewing the text of development regulations. The board also makes recommendations for the city’s zoning map, holds public hearings, advises the mayor on parking regulations and serves as a Parks Board for purchase/development of all city parks and recreation facilities.

During the past several years, the planning board has studied and made recommendations on the electric vehicle charging code, had input on the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) development plan and the city’s capital improvement and capital facilities plans, held a hearing on the proposed tree code, and made recommendations for the downtown business district (BD2) rezoning, the salmon certification program and the siting of wireless communications equipment. It is now poised to tackle the revision of the city Comprehensive Plan.

Not all boards are created the same

The council’s level of overthinking this process is “astounding,” the mayor said. “I have respect for anybody who is volunteering their time. It’s not that I dismiss the planning board, I just treat it as any board or commission… and if they’re volunteering their time, we should appoint them and confirm them.”

At next week’s council meeting, an applicant for the Edmonds Arts Commission is on the agenda. The notice from the city on this position says that the “Commission’s interview committee” and a staff member interviewed candidates, selected one as “the best for the Commission at this time,” then the “full Commission” unanimously approved the nominee and sent their recommendation to the mayor.

That did not happen with planning board candidates. The city’s planning staff recommended candidates to the mayor, who then interviewed them and sent them to the board for confirmation. Planning board members were not involved in whittling down the applicants, and only conducted interviews after the mayor had nominated all the candidates.

“If people don’t like the process and want to change the process, that’s fine; we currently have a need, I’ve filled that need and they’re not acting on it,” Nelson said.

The proposed changes

That change is what Tibbott says he is initiating with his proposed rules for filling all board and commission vacancies:

Public notice of all vacancies must be posted within 14 days of an opening

For an expiring appointment, public notice must be made 90 days prior to the term ending

Public notice must be on the city web page for board/commission openings and released to media

The notice must provide the specific board position number of the opening if known.

Incumbents trying for another term must provide a new application to be considered

All vacancies must be filled within 90 days of an opening

Incumbents trying for another term must provide a new application to be considered

New appointments, for those whose term is expiring, must be made 30 days before the old term ends.

Not complying with the rules “may be grounds for the city council’s not confirming an appointee

What happens now?

The mayor said he didn’t make his nominations until late in the year, after he learned that the planning board was having trouble making its quorum. Bu December, there were four openings after he didn’t reappoint Rosen and Pence. But the first vacancies had happened in early fall, when board members Alicia Crank and Matt Cheung voluntarily resigned. Former Planning Chair Pence told us he asked to meet with Nelson early on, and emailed him about the openings, but got no response. Nelson said the budget process was a priority in the fall and that the vacancies “didn’t rise to the top of the list” until much later.

The mayor was clearly frustrated when asked if he was downplaying the significance of the board. “I guess I’m making light of the sort of questioning of ‘when and who did what, and why, and how,'” he said, “that kind of thinking as opposed to the issue of ‘OK, we have a lack of people on’ (the board); I’ve appointed them and now, nobody wants to confirm them.”

Tibbott said the issue is bigger than these appointments: “Our city policies lack precision in how board vacancies are filled. I am working on some proposals to improve both the process and transparency,” he said.

Councilmember Paine reiterated, “I’m not sure what problem is being solved with having a review… I don’t think you’d get more or fewer people applying” for board positions. She wants to get the board slots filled; “we have a pretty aggressive work plan for the planning board – stormwater plan review, the comprehensive plan, the parks plan – we’ve got a lot to do,” Paine said.

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis thinks “we need to establish a central process for all applications as each commission has a staff lead, and is the mayor’s office responsible or the clerk’s office, or planning and development?” She would like to create a citizen task force to ensure transparency in applications and a review the city’s volunteer website and position postings.

Tibbott and the mayor agree that the city is extremely grateful for its volunteers. But Tibbott said the changes he is proposing are vital. “We are eager to have the planning board positions filled as well as five or six other board positions,” Tibbot said. “Our concern will always be the best fit between the demands of the position and the strengths of volunteers.”

Next stop for this debate – the Jan. 17 city council meeting, where the council is scheduled to talk about any changes. But a vote on the current slate of planning board candidates still is not on that agenda.

— By Bob Throndsen