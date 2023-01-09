Decline of local news topic of Jan. 9 League of Women Voters radio program, podcast

Teresa Wippel, publisher of My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today, participated in a panel discussion on “The Decline of Local News and its Impact on Democracy,” hosted by the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County. The program will air on KSER 90.7 FM (Everett) radio at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 and is also available as a podcast here.

Wippel joins Rudi Alcott of the Daily Herald and Michael Whitney of the Snohomish County Tribune to discuss challenges and changes in reporting local news.