Driver cited after single-vehicle collision with power pole on Edmonds Way

A vehicle collided with a power pole in the 22900 block of Edmonds Way Saturday afternoon, downing power lines, Edmonds police said.

The incident was reported aroud 2 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, a 68-year-old Edmonds resident, was cited for inattentive driving, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. No injuries were reported and no signs of impairment were detected, he added.

Power was out to nearby residences until Snohomish County PUD could repair the damage. The roadway near the scene was closed for about two hours and traffic was rerouted.