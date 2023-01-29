Edmonds City Council Finance Committee to meet Tuesday

The Edmonds Ctiy Council’s Finance Committee, which didn’t meet earlier this month, is holding a special meeting starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The full Edmonds City Council won’t meet Tuesday because those meetings are generally not held on the fifth Tuesday of the month.

Among the items on the finance committee agenda are the city’s risk management and water leak policies, an update on finance software and the 2023 budget impact on the city’s strategic outlook.

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city Staff, and don’t include audience comments. Staff and councilmembers attend committee meetings virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way. If you are unable to access the virtual committee meeting with your personal device, a monitor is provided in the city council conference room at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

To watch virtually, click on this Zoom link. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

You can view the complete finance committee agenda here.