Edmonds City Council set to ring in 2023 with planning board interviews

The Edmonds City Council will begin the new year with a 6 p.m. special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3 to interview Mayor Mike Nelson’s nominees for the Edmonds Planning Board, followed by a regular 7 p.m. business meeting.

Nelson has submitted four names for planning board appointment. Three of them — Susanna Martini, Jeremy Mitchell and Lauren Golembiewski — had applied for appointment to recent city council vacancies that ultimately were filled by Dave Teitzel and Jenna Nand. The fourth nominee — Nick Maxwell — is a research psychologist who has worked as a data statistician. The four would fill vacancies left by the recent resignations of planning board members Alicia Crank and Matt Cheung — as well as the seats of two board members whom the mayor chose not to reappoint — Planning Board Chair Roger Pence and former Board Chair Mike Rosen.

Rosen announced in early December he would be running for mayor; Nelson has not yet said whether he is seeking reelection.

During their 7 p.m. business meeting, councilmembers are scheduled to hear a presentation on proposed updates to the city’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP) as well as city code changes related to that update.

The council is also scheduled to issue a proclamation for Korean American Day and a resolution of appreciation for Councilmember Vivian Olson’s service as council president in 2022. Councilmembers on Dec. 20 selected Neil Tibbott to serve as council president in 2023.

Both meetings will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Those who want to attend remotely can click on zoom.us/j/95798484261 or enter the meeting by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.