Edmonds City Council to hold daylong retreat Jan. 27

Edmonds city councilmembers will hold a day-long retreat Friday, Jan. 27 in Edmonds City Hall’s second-floor Brackett Room, starting at 9 a.m.

While the event won’t be broadcast remotely, it is open to the public.

The retreat is set off with an hour-long discussion of city goals, which includes Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and city department heads. That will be followed by a council strategic planning session from 10 a.m. to noon.

After a break for lunch, the council at 1 p.m. will participate in training on effective council meetings facilitated by Deanna Dawson, herself a former Edmonds city councilmember who now serves as CEO of the Association of Washington Cities.

From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. councilmembers will discuss 2023 council objectives, followed by a debriefing. The meeting is scheduled to adjourn at 4:30 p.m.

Edmonds City Hall is located at 121 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. You can see the complete agenda here.