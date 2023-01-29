Edmonds Dining — Epulo Bistro

The Edmonds restaurant scene now rivals downtown Seattle and nearby neighborhoods. In this inaugural episode of our Edmonds Dining video series, we feature Epulo Bistro, serving Edmonds since 2010. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
Another first class venue for our local Edmonds scene. Great place, food and people!
Tim has put together a winning team.
Thank you, Peter Harvey, for a great look at Epulo. It’s been a favorite since relocating to Edmonds from the east coast in 2010. I did not know Epulo had recently opened at that time!
I met my brother here to celebrate my birthday in 2021, our first time trying this restaurant. The food is SO good! And the staff is truly friendly and helpful. Our whole family went for somebody else’s birthday this year. Everyone was very impressed. It has become a favorite of ours!
Epulo our favorite go to restaurant in Edmonds. Great food and the most wonderful staff. Tim has catered several events in our home, Debra is the waitstaff fantastic.
