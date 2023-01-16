Edmonds football fundraiser set for April 15 at Edmonds Yacht Club

Grapes 2 Gridiron, a fundraising event to support Edmonds football, is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at the Edmonds Yacht Club,

The gala will consist of wines from Patterson Cellars, to be presented by John Patterson himself and paired with four courses from Costa Davis Catering. While enjoying the food and wine, attendees will have the opportunity to enter gift card raffles, bid on silent auction items and participate in a live auction.

Following the auctions, the dance floor will open with music from local group Nikki and the Fast Times, featuring popular ’80s covers.

Learn more and buy tickets here.