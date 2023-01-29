Edmonds HS Class of 1968 planning 55th class reunion

The Edmonds High School Class of 1968 is planning its 55th class reunion for June 17, 2023 at Inglewood Golf Club, 6505 Inglewood Road N.E., Kenmore, starting at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the class Facebook page at Edmonds High School Classmates or email Edmondshighschool1968@gmail.com.
Taking the liberty of speaking for the entire Class of ’64, congratulations on your milestone. GO TIGERS!
