Edmonds K9 Hobbs to retire after decade of police service

After nearly 10 years of service, the Edmonds Police Department’s K9 Hobbs will retire on Jan. 26.

Hobbs has partnered with Sgt. Jason Robinson since 2013, and together they have served the city and region with more than 500 deployments, the Edmonds Police Department said in a news release announcing Hobbs’ departure. Hobbs has apprehended approximately 166 suspects and located 113 items of evidence during his tenure.

The 11-year-old Hobbs came to the Edmonds department in September 2013 from Germany. He was partnered with then-Officer Robinson, and they achieved their initial certification in December of that year. The team also achieved Master-level certification multiple times during their time together.

According to the department announcement:

Hobbs was an asset to law enforcement all over Snohomish and north King counties, fearlessly pursuing suspects who fled into the community. One of his many career highlights was the 2017 apprehension of two armed subjects who had committed a take-over robbery of a business in Mountlake Terrace. Hobbs and Robinson searched for multiple hours in a driving rainstorm, refusing to quit until the suspects were apprehended. Hobbs was also a regular at public events and did countless demonstrations for schools and the community.

“He has taken care of me for years, and now it is my turn to take care of him as he gets to be just a dog.” Sgt. Robinson said, “Like most former K9 handlers, I am sure I will roam the PD halls telling glory stories of our over 500 deployments gone by.”

K9 Hobbs has served and sacrificed as part of a long tradition of police dogs for Edmonds PD, the department said. He will continue living with Robinson and his family during his retirement.