Edmonds Kind of Play: 365 days of art, starlight beach walk, lacrosse clinic

On the last Saturday of holiday festivities in Edmonds, we decided to fully partake, if you will. Leaving the kids at home, we went to the Holiday Market, where we bought ornaments from Mountlake Terrace Technology Student Association and photos of street art from Oaxaca from ArturoTorrresPhotography.com. We took advantage of a special at Fire and the Feast on Main Street where slices were $4 before heading down to ARTSpot Edmonds. We headed to the shop so I could get more information on ARTSpot’s 5th annual 365 Draw-Every-Day Challenge, which I joined and want to tell you about! I learned that the custom kit comes with notebooks and all the other supplies needed to do urban sketching and that when joining you get a monthly free item. I also discovered that the program is open for all ability levels. They do demos on the first Saturday of the month, which are open to anyone interested. It has been such a nice thing to remind myself at the end of the day to draw something as I learn a new skill, old-dog-new-tricks style.

I put Christmas away almost immediately after it is over, so I am mostly sorry for the rehash, but I want to set the scene a little bit because the winter market will be happening in Edmonds once a month until it’s time for the spring version. On our trip, two hours tops, we walked through some light snow falling or maybe a “wintry mix,” ate great food, ran into friends and shopped locally for the holidays — all while our friend Emily the Edmonds Elf entertained those in the very popular trolley. I think that the winter market is a great option for a day like this, especially since January’s edition will include events organized by Lunar New Year Edmonds. The winter market Lunar New Year event is Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm on 5th Avenue between Main and Bell Streets, and Lion Dance and Kung Fu demonstrations will happen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The City of Edmonds is hosting a Starlight Beach Walk, Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 7 to 8:30 pm. Along with WSU Snohomish County Extension Beach Watchers, staff from Edmonds Discovery Programs are leading a “low tide beach walk under the stars.” Participants will explore the beach before returning to the Visitor Station for hot beverages. Having been to the beach when it’s pitch black, at the time we were hoping for Northern Lights, it was still an incredible place to be between the waves, the ferry and — in my case — the shorebird flying by. Those interested in this FREE event should meet at the Olympic Beach Visitor Station with a flashlight, dressed for the weather. For more information you can visit EdmondsWA.gov.

Two local sports are about to start up — lacrosse and mountain biking. These days, Edmonds Youth Lacrosse teams up with Mukilteo to field K through 8th grade teams – high school-age players who attend any of the district’s high schools play for the Meadowdale Mavericks. On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m,, Mukilteo Lacrosse is going to hold a clinic described as a “90 minute introductory lacrosse experience.” On top of the instruction, co-ed players will get a free stick and training ball included in the $40 fee. The season is approaching, so this is a great option to try it without the season-long commitment. For more information you can visit Mukilteo-Lacrosse.com.

Registration is about to open for the Edmonds Mountain Bike Club, and you are invited to come out and join a “Meet the League/Team Ride” and get to know the crew. On Jan. 14, kids from 6th through 12th grade can participate in this first event from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Park State Park in Kenmore. Riders compete in the Washington Student Cycling League, which begins registration for the season on Jan. 15. The season’s first ride is Feb. 4, also at St. Edwards State Park. EMB head coach Cabryn Taylor, a parent I met through youth lacrosse, can be reached with questions at edmondsmtb@gmail.com or you can always visit them on Facebook @EdmondsMTB.

I want to include an online author talk from the library about decluttering, from Dana K. White, author of Organizing for the Rest of Us and Decluttering at the Speed of Life. I almost didn’t add it because I’m for sure not saying you should declutter. And I cringed a bit at the word “declutter” because all I read is ‘”throw away the things you like.” In the description, Sno-Isle explains, “Dana will share actionable mindset shifts that will free you to make fast decluttering progress using minimal emotional energy.” If you’re in the market, this sounds promising. This online talk will happen Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m, but if you can’t make it at that time, Sno-Isle is recording it to watch later. The past events recorded can be found in Sno-Isle’s archive and registration for this Author Talk can be found at Sno-Isle.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.