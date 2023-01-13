Edmonds Mountain Bike Club team ride Jan. 14; information night Jan. 18

Registration will be opening soon for the Edmonds Mountain Bike Club, which includes Edmonds School District students in 6th through 12th grades. A “Meet the League/Team Ride” is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Park State Park in Kenmore.

Riders compete in the Washington Student Cycling League, which begins registration for the season on Jan. 15. The season’s first ride is Feb. 4, also at St. Edwards State Park.

The club is holding an an information night Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Conference Room A, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Topics to be covered include:

– Team objectives and structure

– Cost/registration

– Practices and races

Head coach Cabryn Taylor can be reached with questions at edmondsmtb@gmail.com or you can always visit their Facebook page @EdmondsMTB.