Edmonds Municipal Court announces walk-in passport processing

Edmonds Municipal Court says it will no longer requires appointments for passport processing.
As of Jan. 23, walk-in passport processing will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The last walk-in appointment will be at 11:30 a.m. each day. Edmonds Municipal Court doesn’t offer photo services during these appointments.
One check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State is required per passport fee. A separate $35 processing fee must be paid by cash or debit/credit card at the time of the transaction. Individuals are encouraged to check detailed pricing, current processing times, and passport processing guidelines at https://travel.state.gov.
Those individuals who already have an appointment for passport processing may still attend their previously scheduled appointment.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.