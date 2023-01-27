Edmonds Municipal Court announces walk-in passport processing

Edmonds Municipal Court says it will no longer requires appointments for passport processing.

As of Jan. 23, walk-in passport processing will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The last walk-in appointment will be at 11:30 a.m. each day. Edmonds Municipal Court doesn’t offer photo services during these appointments.

One check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State is required per passport fee. A separate $35 processing fee must be paid by cash or debit/credit card at the time of the transaction. Individuals are encouraged to check detailed pricing, current processing times, and passport processing guidelines at https://travel.state.gov.

Those individuals who already have an appointment for passport processing may still attend their previously scheduled appointment.