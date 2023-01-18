Edmonds Parks Director Angie Feser to speak at Floretum Garden Club Jan. 23 meeting

City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Department Director Angie Feser will discuss “Edmonds Plans for Parks and Beautification Legacies” during the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club.

The public is invited to attend.

Feser will be sharing plans and projects she’s been working on, along with information on two impressive endowments: a gift of land on Bowdoin Way and $2.8 million donated for the city’s beautification program. Feser will also discuss the city’s Highway 99 Gateway and Revitalization Project, now underway.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at City Hall, 121 N. 5th Ave. N. in Edmonds. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin approximately at 11 a.m. or when the speaker arrives from her busy morning of meetings.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, and on Facebook and Instagram.