Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023

Dec. 28
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for another agency’s warrant.
100 block Sunset Avenue South: Police responded to a dog bite with a minor injury to a person. The dog was not located.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was reported.
22800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was found via a locator beacon. The vehicle’s driver sped away and eluded police.
23500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for domestic violence.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman shoplifted from a store and fled in a vehicle with no license plates.
Dec. 29
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for another agency’s warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft.
800 block 9th Avenue South: An unoccupied vehicle left running in a driveway was stolen.
8600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.
7500 block 243rd Place Southwest: A man received a motel voucher.
Dec. 30
22600 block Highway 99; Armed robbery of a gas station occurred.
22700 block Highway: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police made verbal contact with a subject suffering from mental health problems.
21000 block 72nd Avenue West: A elderly male in a care facility caused a disturbance with staff.
20500 block 77th Avenue West: A domestic verbal investigation led to probable cause for harassment. The male suspect was gone before police arrived but charges were referred.
Dec. 31
7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A collision led to a DUI investigation and arrest. See related story here.
1100 block Edmonds Street: A man was having a mental health crisis.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A van window was broken but nothing was reported stolen.
8300 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen in Seattle was recovered by a citizen and brought back to Edmonds.
8100 block 212th Street Southwest: Trees on private property were cut down without permission of the property owner.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to an ongoing civil and relationship dispute between ex-partners and roommates.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A woman was given a trespass warning on behalf of business management.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested for assault against a stranger.
Jan. 1
9800 block 240th Place Southwest: A woman called 911 over a verbal altercation with an intoxicated boyfriend.
21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A man assaulted his ex-wife during an argument. The suspect was gone prior to police arrival. Charges were referred.
100 block Railroad Avenue North: A public bathroom skylight was damaged.
3rd Avenue South/Main Street: A broken pedestrian signal was discovered during routine patrols.
22700 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from property at the request of manager.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was broken into and items stolen.
600 block Dayton Street: A ticket was issued after citizens waved down a officer for a vehicle circling the same intersection.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A scam involving Canadian currency resulted in a phone being stolen. It was later recovered by an uninvolved citizen.
22800 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a report of runaway 16-year-olds who returned the next day.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A concerned resident received a threatening note on their door.
7400 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a court order violation.
Jan. 2
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a diner for loitering.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two women ate at a restaurant and left without paying.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for trespassing.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: Police received allegations of sexual abuse regarding a minor that were made by a patient at a rehab facility.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject was contacted after nodding off in a vehicle. A drug deferral was issued for possession of drug paraphernalia.
23600 block Highway 99: A social contact with two subjects in a parking lot resulted in arrest of one for an outstanding warrant.
23200 block Highway 99: Harassment charges were filed against a man who pointed a finger gun at apartment employees.
21900 block 95th Avenue West: A behavioral health contact was made.
