Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 11-16, 2023

Jan. 11
9200 block Olympic View Drive: Two vehicles were stolen from a resident’s garage overnight.
600 block 7th Avenue North: Someone cut down several trees on church property. (See related story here.)
100 block Sunset Avenue South: Victim discovered fraudulent credit card charge made out of state.
23600 block 78th Place West: Police received a report of an ex-partner attempting to make phone contact in violation of a court order.
224th Street Southwest/100th Avenue West: A dog reported running at large was returned to its owner, who was cited due to repeat offenses.
10700 block 244th Street Southwest: A mail theft from a resident’s mailbox was captured on video, but identifying features were not visible.
Jan. 12
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A group who attempted to pay for a meal with a counterfeit bill subsequently left without paying.
22900 block Highway 99: Theft of rental equipment was reported.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A storage locker was burglarized.
21200 block 84th Avenue West: A knife found by a resident was turned in to police for safekeeping.
8500 block 238th Street Southwest: A man’s rent check was stolen and fraudulently cashed.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A subject causing a disturbance was trespassed from a business.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from businesses after causing a disturbance with staff.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A citizen backed into a police vehicle.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Police investigated reports of a dog injured due to intentional repeated strikes from an adult male.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A citizen turned in a found fitness watch. Attempts to reach the owner were unsuccessful.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A found coat was turned in to police.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect previously trespassed from a business returned and committed theft. Probable cause for burglary was established.
100 block West Dayton Street: A man was arrested for harassment of a ferry terminal worker.
Jan. 13
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after returning to a place from which he was previously trespassed.
200 block 3rd Avenue North: A collision investigation resulted in a DUI arrest.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject ordered food at a restaurant and left without paying.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A caller told police she wanted to file a report about suspicious activity regarding her hospital bill.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A resident reported suspicious activity listed on their credit monitoring service.
900 block 5th Avenue South: A male and female couple had a verbal domestic dispute.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A report of suspicious males led to a warrant arrest.
22500 block Highway 99: Witnesses observed a male and female involved in a physical altercation inside a moving vehicle. The vehicle was located and the male was arrested for domestic violence assault after an investigation.
Jan. 14
22000 block Highway 99: Police made a behavioral health contact.
22600 block Highway 99: Personal items were stolen from a restaurant during non-business hours.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet found at a beach was turned in to police for safekeeping.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A husband and wife got into an argument.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: Damage to a vehicle was reported.
7800 block 194th Street Southwest: An argument between a woman and her adult daughter was reported.
22800 block 76th Avenue West: A resident injured self with a firearm while cleaning it.
Jan. 15
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Police responding to an alarm at a business found damage to a glass window.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle with an unknown driver eluded police after an attempted traffic stop for speeding.
23300 block Edmonds Way: A man reported threats from an unknown individual over the phone.
23800 block Highway 99: A man reported a verbal altercation with another man who threatened to assault him. The suspect was located, arrested and booked into jail for harassment.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot.
22000 block Highway 99: A man stole a phone from a store while the employee was distracted.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled and prescriptions stolen.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman stole merchandise from a department store. The suspects were gone prior to police arrival.
23600 block Highway 99: The driver of a parked vehicle was arrested after police confirmed he had a warrant.
Jan. 16
500 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a report of a man knocking on a door and attempting to enter a residence. The man was intoxicated and thought he was at his home. Police found no probable cause for a crime and the man was released to his wife.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle window was smashed and the ignition damaged in an attempted vehicle theft.
200 block Admiral Way: A public bathroom stall partition was damaged.
23800 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight with music equipment and a pistol reported stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: Items were shoplifted from a store.
7900 block 194th Place Southwest: Police received a report of a man associated with a vehicle stealing mail from neighbors.
9400 block 190th Place Southwest: A concerned citizen called about a dog being off-leash multiple times in the neighborhood.
23800 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in a parking lot.
21900 block Highway 99: Police located a vehicle associated with a warrant suspect. The suspect was contacted and arrested, and narcotics were located.
