Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 6-10, 2023

Jan. 6
22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and the vehicle prowled.
800 block Aloha Place: Police received a Child Protective Services referral involving sexual contact between juveniles.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store.
23800 block Highway 99: A man transported by medics reported that personal belongings left behind were stolen.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between a father and son.
100 block West Dayton Street: A drunken man had a verbal argument with his wife in the lobby of a hotel.
Jan. 7
100 block West Dayton Street: A woman’s wallet and keys were stolen from an athletic club.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
21900 block Highway 99: Shoplifting at a business led to a warrant arrest.
9600 block Blake Place: A driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while impaired.
Jan. 8
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a diner for causing a nuisance.
22600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a property.
100 block Railroad Avenue: A citizen complaint about driving led to a DUI arrest.
23400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for driving while his license was revoked and without an ignition interlock device
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A customer’s wallet was stolen after a stranger sat down and struck up a conversation.
23200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for continued harassment.
Jan. 9
16900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile driver involved in hit-and-run property damage was found and identified, and charges were referred.
24100 block Highway 99: A citizen report of suspicious activity led to a warrant arrest.
20300 block 87th Avenue West: Anti-abortion signs on subject’s fence were taken down.
23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership sometime overnight
21900 block Highway 99: Police received a report of two males in a vehicle that turned out to be stolen. The vehicle fled and another law enforcement agency located it and arrested the driver for possession of a stolen vehicle
23200 block Highway 99: A man was given a trespass warning at the request of the property manager.
212th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A man was arrested after he obstructed vehicular traffic.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: Police assisted the Snohomish County Designated Crisis Responder with evaluation of a subject, who was detained and taken to the hospital under their direction.
7700 block 175th Street Southwest: A speaker was stolen from a residence
21900 block Highway 99: A woman who stole liquor from a grocery store was given a trespass warning.
Jan. 10
400 block Walnut Street: A window was broken on the west side of a coffee shop.
100 block Pine Street: A condominium office was broken into overnight.
300 block Walnut Street: Burglary of a condominium building was attempted.
24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store led to an arrest and stolen property recovery.
236th Street Southwest/Edmonds Way: Multiple credit cards were found and turned in.
100 block Pine Street: A resident voluntarily surrendered firearms.
