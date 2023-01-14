Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 6-10, 2023

Jan. 6

22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and the vehicle prowled.

800 block Aloha Place: Police received a Child Protective Services referral involving sexual contact between juveniles.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store.

23800 block Highway 99: A man transported by medics reported that personal belongings left behind were stolen.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between a father and son.

100 block West Dayton Street: A drunken man had a verbal argument with his wife in the lobby of a hotel.

Jan. 7

100 block West Dayton Street: A woman’s wallet and keys were stolen from an athletic club.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.

21900 block Highway 99: Shoplifting at a business led to a warrant arrest.

9600 block Blake Place: A driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while impaired.

Jan. 8

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a diner for causing a nuisance.

22600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a property.

100 block Railroad Avenue: A citizen complaint about driving led to a DUI arrest.

23400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for driving while his license was revoked and without an ignition interlock device

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A customer’s wallet was stolen after a stranger sat down and struck up a conversation.

23200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for continued harassment.

Jan. 9

16900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile driver involved in hit-and-run property damage was found and identified, and charges were referred.

24100 block Highway 99: A citizen report of suspicious activity led to a warrant arrest.

20300 block 87th Avenue West: Anti-abortion signs on subject’s fence were taken down.

23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership sometime overnight

21900 block Highway 99: Police received a report of two males in a vehicle that turned out to be stolen. The vehicle fled and another law enforcement agency located it and arrested the driver for possession of a stolen vehicle

23200 block Highway 99: A man was given a trespass warning at the request of the property manager.

212th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A man was arrested after he obstructed vehicular traffic.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: Police assisted the Snohomish County Designated Crisis Responder with evaluation of a subject, who was detained and taken to the hospital under their direction.

7700 block 175th Street Southwest: A speaker was stolen from a residence

21900 block Highway 99: A woman who stole liquor from a grocery store was given a trespass warning.

Jan. 10

400 block Walnut Street: A window was broken on the west side of a coffee shop.

100 block Pine Street: A condominium office was broken into overnight.

300 block Walnut Street: Burglary of a condominium building was attempted.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store led to an arrest and stolen property recovery.

236th Street Southwest/Edmonds Way: Multiple credit cards were found and turned in.

100 block Pine Street: A resident voluntarily surrendered firearms.