Edmonds police chief condemns ‘heinous actions’ of Memphis officers

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett released a statement via social media Saturday stating that the police department “fully condemns the heinous actions” of the five Memphis, Tennessee police officers seen on video beating Tyre Nichols, who later died.
“The criminal acts seen and heard on video in no way represent the values, culture or training of your Edmonds PD,” Bennett said. “We are committed to working with and for our community with service, integrity and respect for all.”
Nichols, 29, was pulled over Jan. 7 for what police said was reckless driving. A video of the incident showed that after Nichols attempted to flee on foot, he was aggressively beaten by police. He died in the hospital three days later.
The five officers involved in the assault were fired and now face charges that including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Like Nichols, all of the former officers are Black.
“We recognize the tremendous support that we have and will continue providing professional police services while welcoming transparency and accountability,” Bennett said in the statement.
Good to see Police Departments stating how bad the Memphis Police did their sworn job to serve and protect
Indeed the video is gut wrenching and incredibly cruel. As a former LEO I’m appalled at the behavior of those former Memphis officers. Thank you chief for making this statement.
I think her response has nothing to do with Edmonds. Best to keep your premature opinions to yourself. Not necessary, since we are innocent until proven guilty. As bad as the video is, there has not been a trial. This case seems too political, and smells like bad fish. I wonder where the police officers can get a fair trial. Most have jumped the gun on this one.
Chief Bennett’s comments are political and has no relevance to Edmonds or our police force. I have lived in Edmonds for the past 43 years and every EPD officer I have had contact with I would welcome as a neighbor.
Chief Bennett issued a statement regarding the encounter between certain Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols; the statement as been characterized as political. There is nothing in Chief Bennett’s statement that rings “political.” Her comments condemn the actions of the involved Memphis police officers whose own body cam recordings evidenced the brutality of their encounter with Mr. Nichols. Chief Bennett continues with assurance to our citizens that the behaviors recorded on the Memphis videos reflect neither the training nor the actions of our own Edmonds Police officers; she highlights the officers of the Edmonds Police Department as professionals who perform their duties with integrity and respect for the community. I thank Chief Bennett for her comments and her service.
Well said, Sandra. The only political statements in MEN about this issue are a couple that have been made in the comments section. Thank you Chief Bennett.
I agree Sandra. Many around our country have made statement about this from all walks of life. I see nothing political about this at all. Just a nice and caring statement is all I see. Thank you, Chief Bennett. ITs one of those damned if ya do damned if ya don’t things haha. Carry on! XO
