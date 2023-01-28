Edmonds police chief condemns ‘heinous actions’ of Memphis officers

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett released a statement via social media Saturday stating that the police department “fully condemns the heinous actions” of the five Memphis, Tennessee police officers seen on video beating Tyre Nichols, who later died.

“The criminal acts seen and heard on video in no way represent the values, culture or training of your Edmonds PD,” Bennett said. “We are committed to working with and for our community with service, integrity and respect for all.”

Nichols, 29, was pulled over Jan. 7 for what police said was reckless driving. A video of the incident showed that after Nichols attempted to flee on foot, he was aggressively beaten by police. He died in the hospital three days later.

The five officers involved in the assault were fired and now face charges that including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Like Nichols, all of the former officers are Black.

“We recognize the tremendous support that we have and will continue providing professional police services while welcoming transparency and accountability,” Bennett said in the statement.