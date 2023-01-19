Edmonds Police Department to host 2nd Community Police Academy starting March 2

The Edmonds Police Department is sponsoring its second Community Police Academy class beginning in March.

The academy is a free, nine-week program that will provide community members insight into police procedures, tactics and operations. It is open to Edmonds residents who are 18 years and older. Sessions will be held at the Edmonds Police Department every Thursday evening from 6-9 p.m., starting March 2 and running through April 27.

EPD Community Engagement Coordinator Tabatha Shoemake will host the sessions. “We had a fantastic reboot of this important program in the fall and gained a lot of great feedback from the community members who attended,”she said. “We hope to get applicants from all over our great city for this next session.”.

Guest instructors will present and host discussions on topics such as:

Patrol operations

Crisis negotiations and deescalation

911 communications

Detective level investigations

K-9 unit demonstration

Traffic education and enforcement

Problem-solving emphasis team

Defensive tactics and officer wellness

Police records and public disclosure

Register at Edmonds PD Community Academy. For more information, contact Tabatha Shoemake at tabatha.shoemake@edmondswa.gov.