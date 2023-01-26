Edmonds Port Commission meeting for Jan. 30, 2023

January 30, 2023

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of January 9, 2023 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Approval of Travelift One-Way Rate Adjustment

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PRESENTATION

A. North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction: Design Updates

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approval of Federal Lobbying and Grant Services Contract

VII. INFORMATION

A. Small Public Works Contracts Awarded for 2022

B. Marina Operations 4th Quarter Report & Annual Review 2022

C. Harbor Square 4th Quarter 2022 Report

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

The Port of Edmonds holds hybrid Commission Meetings. In person social distancing recommended, mask optional, or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

