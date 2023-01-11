Edmonds scenics: Tuesday sunset Posted: January 10, 2023 7 Photo By Julia Wiese Sunset reflection on the railroad tracks, as seen from Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Photo by Stephanie Neff Photo by David Johnson Photo by Sharon O’Brien Photo by Chris Walton, from the Edmonds-Kingston ferry.
