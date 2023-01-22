Edmonds School Board Jan. 24 to consider expanding learning assistance programs

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to celebrate student musicians, update district policies to provide clearer language and discuss possible expansion of learning assistance programs. Alderwood Middle School representatives are scheduled to give an update on the school’s goal of increasing student engagement.

Lisa Gonzalez, executive director of student learning, is expected to present a policy revision from the Washington State School Directors’ Association that would expand the scope of the district’s learning assistance programs. The expansion would add social-emotional support and allow the program to address students particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other policy discussions set for the meeting are: language used in specific policies such as a parent’s ability to observe the classroom environment but not disrupt it, volunteer procedure, clarifying language regarding dangerous weapons on school premises and two policies about mastery. Mastery credits are used when a student in extenuating circumstances has not earned a specific credit but demonstrates mastery over the subject. One policy modification to be considered will change eligibility guidelines to explicitly include students who attended institutional education facilities. The board will also consider adding health and physical education-type credits.

Six students selected as all-Northwest and all-state musicians are set to receive recognition for their abilities and achievement in music. Four of the students attend Lynnwood High School while the other two are from Mountlake Terrace High School and Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Also on the agenda, Alderwood Middle School students and principal Christy Frary are scheduled to present on the school’s goal of increasing a sense of belonging among students. Frary intends to go over the strategies the school will implement to increase engagement and provide an update on their progress so far. Six seventh-grade students will talk about different ways the school can socially involve more students and the importance of a sense of belonging in a school setting.