Edmonds School District celebrates cultural diversity during Saturday fair

The Edmonds School District held its first Celebrating Diversity Cultural Fair at Chase Lake Community School in Edmonds Saturday. During the event, community members and organizations hosted tables about their cultural heritage, and also provided musical performances.
— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
