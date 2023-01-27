Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for December 2022

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Skylar Stout-Rios

Parents’ names: Lalita Cowie and James Cowie

Interests: I have five pets (two cats, three dogs). I enjoy writing horror stories in my free time, and my favorite school subjects are English and Science.

Community Service: I’m working on getting my driver’s license.

Education Goals: I want to get As and Bs in all my classes this year.

Career Goals: I want to be a writer and write horror stories.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Falina Habte

Parents’ names: Teklebrhan Araya and Lemlem Tekle

GPA: 3.56

Clubs & Activities: Black Students Union

Awards: Certificated model

Significant School Project: Prepared for the Martin Luther King, Jr. assembly in the school recently.

Educational Goals: To graduate from the field that I dreamed about growing up and earn a master’s degree leading to work as a Chemical Engineer. Growing up, I liked things that you can calculate and see the result. It’s the main reason for wanting to pursue this specific major, which is a combination of chemistry and math.

Career Goals: To be a chemist and continue my modeling career.

Anything else we should know? I’ve been babysitting my sister 8 hours per day, which is like unpaid employment.

Gabriella Berhan

Parents’ names: Senait Gebrehiwet and Berhan Beraki

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: Black Student Union, Equity Team, Ethnic Studies Team, a panel speaker for the Edmonds School District, Key club, and American Sign Language (ASL) club.

Honors: National Honor Society member

Community Service: I have contributed to a non-profit organization named “Cozy Connections” during the holiday season, especially on Christmas Day by giving food, clothes, and hygiene products to the homeless. Also, I have volunteered for my church by doing a charity car wash a couple times in the summer and I did the spring cleanup for the National Honor Society.

Significant School Project: The most significant to me was when I did the Job Shadow project from last year in my American Sign Language 3 class. For this project, I interviewed Allison Keresi. She is an amazing Speech Language Pathologist who I have gotten to know well over the years while working with her in the Black Student Union and on the Equity team. I learned the ins and outs of being an SLP, as many people are not very familiar with this job position. We talked about the education requirements, job description, experience, and the importance of ASL for being an SLP. I am very proud of this project because this was my first time doing this structured interview with someone else and I put all of my energy and worked hard because I genuinely enjoyed this project.

Educational Goals: My educational goal post high school is to attend a four-year university

Career Goals: My career goals are that I want to be in the medical field whether that is doing medical research or being a physician, I want to accomplish this dream that I have had since I was five years old!

Anything else we should know? I would like you all to know that I am someone who cares deeply about the importance of student advocacy and leadership. I believe that as an Edmonds-Woodway High School community, we can all band together to support one another and fight against any form of injustice. Also, community involvement is a really big thing for me as community represents the building of long-term healthy relationships where everyone is encouraging and uplifting each other to make a positive and monumental impact on those around us. I hope to spread this powerful message of the importance of community around and beyond this school. I am grateful for the support that has been always given by family, friends, peers, teachers, and staff at this school. Thank you for always having my back no matter what.

Lynnwood High

Andrew Machuca

Giselle Medina

Parents’ names: Aide Munguia and David Medina

GPA: 3.6

Educational Goals: To major in Business Administration.

Career Goals: To open a restaurant with my dad.

Mountlake Terrace High

Mark Tiersma

Parents’ names: Julie and Mike Tiersma

GPA: 3.93

ASB: I am the Senior Class Vice President.

Athletics: I do track and cross country.

Awards: Honorable Mention for WESCO All League, seventh Edmonds Districts – Cross Country, State Qualifier – Cross Country

Community Service: I volunteered for a summer at the Concern for Neighbors food center.

Employment: I have worked on and off at Shine-A-Blind, a window covering cleaning and repair business.

Educational Goals: I plan to go to Edmonds College to get my AA and transfer to a four year school once I know what I’d like to do.

Career Goals: I’d like to end up in the education field or possibly the trades.

Ishah Musa

Parents’ names: Qandijan and Mohammad Musa

GPA: 3.854

Clubs & Activities: I am a part of the following clubs and activities: Key club, Student Advocacy/advisory team, Peer Mediation, National Honor Society, Class ASB, and CNCT crew.

ASB: I am part of the Class of 2023 ASB as a Representative.

Honors: I am part of the National Honor Society and have been since my Sophomore year.

Community Service: I am part of the MTHS key club, which includes a lot of community service. I have participated in the majority of the community service opportunities (if not all), and here are a few: Making and donating blankets, working and advertising the school’s free clothing store, helping to create a kindness board, and many more things!

Significant School Project: I am not too sure what is considered a significant school project because all of the things I do are not really out of the ordinary for me to do ever since I was in elementary school. A few things that I do around school are help with as many assemblies as possible and create a petition about recycling. I am always looking for opportunities to volunteer and come up with ways to create new ways for community service.

Educational Goals: My education goals are to graduate high school with a good GPA, then move on to college.

Career Goals: To pursue a career in high school education.

Scriber Lake High

Mona Knight

Parent’s name: Brian Knight

Awards: Comeback Kid award and Perseverance award

Community Service: Wakids

Employment: Starbucks

Educational Goals: To graduate

Career Goals: Esthetician

Liam Pocius

Parents’ names: Tracey and Shane Pocius

GPA: 3.28

Clubs & Activities: I play steel drums in the youth band of Steel Magic Northwest after school on Monday and Wednesday.

Educational Goals: I plan to go to community college after high school for at least two years, then I’ll see where it will go afterwards

Career Goals: Honestly, I don’t really have any career goals quite yet other than I’m hoping to do something with computers in some way. Either that or I might pursue something with music and audio. I don’t really know, to be honest.

VOICE Transition Program

Ellie Grant

Parents’ names: Lyle and Meredith Grant

GPA: 4.0

Athletics: Ellie enjoys swimming and bowling.

Employment: Edmonds School District Kitchen

Educational Goals: Ellie is excited to graduate in 2023!

Career Goals: Ellie hopes to get a job after graduation helping kids.

Anything else we should know? Ellie enjoys being a role model for her classmates.