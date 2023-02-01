Edmonds School District starting two hours late Wednesday due to internet outage

The Edmonds School District, which was an impacted by a districtwide internet outage most of the day Tuesday, announced Tuesday night that there would be a two-hour late start for students Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the problem.

The late start was for students only. Employees were told to report to work at their regularly scheduled time and location.

“While the internet outage is anticipated to continue through the day, a two-hour delay will give our technology team the time to complete necessary updates to staff computers,” the district said in a message sent to families and staff and also posted on its website.

More details on the late start, according to the district:

School buses

Buses will arrive for student pickup two hours after the regular pickup time.

School start and dismissal times

– School starts two hours after the school’s regular start time: bit.ly/ESDStartDismiss.

– There will be no zero hour.

School breakfast and lunch

– School breakfast will be available 30 minutes before schools start

– School lunch will be provided as part of the school day

Morning programs:

No morning Move 60!, morning Edmonds Preschool or morning Family PreK

All before-school child care is closed

Due to the staffing needs, childcare providers will not be available tomorrow for before school care.

“We know this is hard for families to adjust your schedules on such short notice,” the district said. “Please know we are working to resolve this issue as quickly as we can.”