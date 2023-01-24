Edmonds Waterfront Center names new board members

A local business owner, a retired executive from a national restaurant chain and an Edmonds police community engagement coordinator are among the new members elected to the Edmonds Waterfront Center board.

“We are thrilled to be able to add this group of talented, experienced and diverse community members to our governing board,” said Karen Barnes, the incoming board president.

New members include:

Bill Herzig, former executive with Darden, Inc., a national restaurant chain, now works on sustainable business models in the seafood industry. Herzig has been a member of the board of trustees of the Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, external advisory board of the University of Florida school of food science and human nutrition. and the Lobster Sustainability Trust in Canada.

Jeannie Kiewicz-Brooks, an attorney who semi-retired in Edmonds after a career in real estate in the Los Angeles area, most recently as senior council for the California Association of Realtors. Kiewicz-Brooks also has volunteered for Girls on the Run and a therapeutic riding center.

Alison Alfonzo Pence, veteran of the state legislative staff and former executive director of the King County Central Committee. Alfonzo Pence also has served as executive director of a food bank and director of the Seattle Human Services Coalition. She is currently executive director of the Multiple Sclerosis Donor Closet in Edmonds.

Doug Purcell, Edmonds attorney, with specialties in real estate, business formation, land use and business litigation. Purcell has been an active Rotarian in Edmonds.

Tabatha Shoemake, community engagement coordinator for the Edmonds Police Department, is responsible for connections with community organizations, events, and crime-prevention programs. She has been with the Edmonds Police Department since 2006.

Jeff Waldron, owner of Axis Physical Therapy, and a board-certified orthopedic manual therapist. Waldron also is an experienced community volunteer and volunteer soccer coach.

Outgoing board members of the EWC include Gary Haakenson, former Edmonds mayor; Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis; Candy Gaul, former owner of Re-Juiced Studio and currently an EWC staff member; Jamie Flaxman, RSVP Real Estate, and Bob Gould, who retired from law practice in downtown Seattle.

“While we are sorry to lose this talented and dedicated group from the board, we appreciate their service and look forward to maintaining their commitment to the seniors and community of Edmonds,” said Daniel Johnson, Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO.