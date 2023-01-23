Edmonds Waterfront Center sponsoring all-ages Trivia Night Jan. 24

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting an all-ages Trivia Night Tuesday, Jan. 24

Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends. The top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug. There is also a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds.

Check-in starts at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts promptly at 7 p.m. Waterfront Center’s first-floor Banquet Room.

Register online or call 425-774-5555 ext 104

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.