Edmonds-Woodway feeder team wins MLK tournament 56 mins ago 4 The Edmonds-Woodway 8th grade feeder team earlier this month won the gold division in the MLK Bellingham Tournament. Team members are (L-R) Gavin Lee, Marley Miller, EJ Manning, Kaden Thomas, Connor Schillinger, Logan Fahey, Will Prinz, Nick Stumpf, Grant Williams and Declan Crawford.
