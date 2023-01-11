EWHS hosts cultural exchange wrestling meet

It was the Washington All-Stars vs. the Japan National Team as Edmonds-Woodway High School hosted a cultural exchange wrestling dual meet Monday night in the EWHS Great Hall.

According to EWHS wrestling coach Brian Alfi, the first cultural exchange dual meet was hosted in Edmonds in 1970. The school has been the location of several meets since then, including this year’s event, he said.

Alfi is carrying on the tradition begun by Mike Hess, a former wrestling coach at both Edmonds and Edmonds-Woodway high schools. After Hess died in 2000, the tradition was continued by Mike Hanchett, who was Hess’s assistant for 20 years and the head coach from Hess’s passing to 2009. Hanchett, who also coached Alfi when he wrestled at EWHS, died in 2020.

“We hope to keep this tradition for many years to come in our area,” Alfi said.

