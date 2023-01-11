EWHS hosts cultural exchange wrestling meet

Members of the Japanese National Team faced off against the Washington All-Stars at Edmonds Woodway High School on Jan. 9.
Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson opened the cultural exchange wrestling dual meet with a warm welcome to the visiting Japanese National Team.
Edmonds-Woodway wrestling coach Brian Alfi welcomes participants and fans Monday evening in the EWHS Great Hall.
Members of the Washington All-Stars wait to be introduced. They are holding gifts to be exchanged with the Japanese opponents in their weight class.
The Japanese National Team included top national finishers and a world champion.
Prior to beginning the matches, the wrestlers were introduced, exchanging a gift and a personal greeting.
Matches occured one at a time under the lights in the Great Hall.
Edmonds-Woodway High School wrestler Liam Fitting (L) faces off against Japan’s Takaku Suzuki in the 65 kg class.
Lars Michaelson (in red) from Bremerton High School pinned Reon Kakegawa in the 80 kg class.

It was the Washington All-Stars vs. the Japan National Team as Edmonds-Woodway High School hosted a cultural exchange wrestling dual meet Monday night in the EWHS Great Hall.

According to EWHS wrestling coach Brian Alfi, the first cultural exchange dual meet was hosted in Edmonds in 1970. The school has been the location of several meets since then, including this year’s event, he said.

Alfi is carrying on the tradition begun by Mike Hess, a former wrestling coach at both Edmonds and Edmonds-Woodway high schools. After Hess died in 2000, the tradition was continued by Mike Hanchett, who was Hess’s assistant for 20 years and the head coach from Hess’s passing to 2009. Hanchett, who also coached Alfi when he wrestled at EWHS, died in 2020.

“We hope to keep this tradition for many years to come in our area,” Alfi said.

— Photos by Joe Christian

