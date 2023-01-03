Frequency Collective salon now open in Edmonds

Sarah Sewalelot has opened a new salon, Frequency Collective, at 8304 196th St. S.W, in Edmonds.

“We’re focused on four Cs at Frequency Collective: craft, culture, community and commerce,” Sewalelot said. “We invest in continued training, stay high vibe, provide big city treatment in the small town our clients love, and sell only the best products on the market.”

Sewalelot used to co-own The Refinery Salon at 4th Avenue in downtown Edmonds, but that salon is now closed.

“We’re so excited to be here and to begin this new adventure in the city we love,” Sewalelot said.

