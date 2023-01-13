From the Edmonds mayor: On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, let’s reflect on ways to address racial inequality, injustice

As we approach Martin Luther King Day this Monday, Jan. 16, I encourage everyone to take time to reflect on our actions as individuals, families, a community, and a nation to address racial inequality and injustice.

These last few years we have witnessed people speaking out, protesting, becoming more informed, and taking action to dismantle the systemic racism that is so deeply embedded in the structure of our society. A continued unwavering and collective effort is still necessary to overcome these issues. Lasting systemic change must rise from a foundation that requires each of us to be informed, act, and urge others to act.

For Martin Luther King Day 2023 there are many ways we can both honor the legacy of Dr. King and become more informed in order to act. Two in-person events are scheduled to take place here in Edmonds on Monday, Jan. 16:

Morning program at Edmonds Waterfront Center Free program for families and children from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Evening program “When Love Changes Things” at Edmonds Center for the Arts Reception at 5:30pm, program from 6-8 p.m. Tickets $15

For more information and to register, please visit eloved4all.org.

The legacy of Dr King must be remembered and acted upon, not just on this one day of remembrance, but as a source to commit to ongoing work throughout the year.

In our city I am taking action to make systemic change within city government to eliminate institutional bias and discrimination. I thank our Diversity Commission for their continued work to address issues of equity and inclusion throughout our community. Free tools and resources created and recommended by our Diversity Commission are available here.

In closing, I wish you all a safe and memorable Martin Luther King holiday. I encourage us all to continue to engage in collective efforts to fulfill Dr King’s legacy every day for racial equality and justice.

— By Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson