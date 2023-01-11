Garden Gear & Gallery owners announce retirement

Don and Lili Hall of Garden Gear & Gallery announced Tuesday they are retiring after 27 years in business.

Garden Gear, located at 102 5th Ave. N., carries metal sculptures, glass art pieces and cement statuary along with gardening essentials like pruners and Japanese hand tools.

“We are truly grateful to all our customers for your friendship, support, loyalty and patronage; many of you have become our close friends,” the couple said in an announcement, “After an inredible run of 27 years, we feel it is time to step aside. We have seen our customers’ children grow up and even have families of their own. Time sure flies.”

Starting this week, all glass art, plants, potteries, tools, bird feeders and accessories are 20% off, and decorative items are 30% off.

January store hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m.,Tuesday through Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Garden Gear’s last day will be March 31, 2023.