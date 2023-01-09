Girls on Run Snohomish County looking for new sites — apply by Jan. 13

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is looking for sites to host after-school programming for their 10-week spring season.

Girls on the Run (GOTR) is an international nonprofit that offers programs to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls and gender-expansive youth social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills. The evidence-based curriculum helps participants build confidence, deepen relationships and successfully navigate life experiences. The program incorporates physical activity to unlock essential life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others as well as contribute to the community.

The deadline to apply to host teams for the Spring 2023 season is Friday, Jan. 13. School staff, parents/guardians and PTAs/PTOs are all encouraged to start a team. Each site must have a volunteer site liaison, a safe space for physical activity and be able to provide both outdoor and indoor/covered space locations.

At each site, trained volunteer coaches lead small teams of girls through research-based curricula that include lessons on confidence, treating others with care and contributing to the community. During the program, participants complete a community service project and become physically and emotionally prepared to participate in a celebratory 5K event.

Girls on the Run relies on volunteers to facilitate the program and is seeking coaches for their spring 2023 season, held March-June. No experience is necessary and you do not have to be a runner to volunteer. Coach training, program curriculum, lesson supplies and coach support are provided. School staff, family members, retirees, college students and other community members are encouraged to apply.

Currently, teams are located in the Edmonds, Everett, Lake Stevens, Marysville, Mukilteo and Northshore school districts. To learn more about hosting a Girls on the Run site, to view a list of confirmed teams for the spring 2023 season, or to volunteer visit: GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org or email info@girlsontherunsnoco.org.