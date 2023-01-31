Help wanted: Groundskeeper

We manage the grounds for a 261-condominium site in Edmonds. We offer full employee benefits including vacation, sick leave, personal days, health benefits, and importantly a 40-hour, year-round job opportunity.



Qualifications:

• Landscape maintenance (1 year preferred)

• Hardworking, positive attitude, and enjoys working in a creative team environment

• Ability to multi-task, excellent communication skills, and adapt to changing priorities and schedules

• Capable of performing heavy physical labor, including lifting to 50 pounds

• Knowledge of commonly used practices and procedures within the landscape field

• Driver’s license required



Job Responsibilities:

• Perform general landscape maintenance such as mow, trim, shear, weed

• Operate and maintain power equipment and hand tools, including power mower, trimmer, blower, and other equipment to perform various maintenance duties

• Sweep/blow walkways and leave areas in a clean and orderly condition.

• Perform additional duties and projects as assigned.



Up to $25.00 per hour depending on experience.



If you feel you meet these qualifications, please email to schedule an interview. Thank you.

Principals only. Recruiters, please don’t contact this job poster.

do NOT contact us with unsolicited services or offers

— Sponsored by P.R.I.M.E.